Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) versus Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Critical Contrast

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fanhua and Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $500.86 million 0.72 $41.11 million $0.82 8.24 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.85 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.55

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Fanhua. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanhua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fanhua has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fanhua and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Fanhua.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fanhua pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fanhua pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 8.66% 15.62% 9.94% Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Fanhua on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

