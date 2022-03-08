Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. 1,525,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57. Sealed Air has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

