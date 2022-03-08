Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to report $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.28. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.19 to $15.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

