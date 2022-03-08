Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $344.34 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Hive has a market capitalization of $344.34 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004371 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,631,006 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

