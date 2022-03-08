Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 222741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MZDAY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

