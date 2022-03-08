Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Increases By 30.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,685,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
