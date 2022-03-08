Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Increases By 30.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,685,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

