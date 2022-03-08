Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.68

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 86892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

