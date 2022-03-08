Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.11

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 117885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($208.70) to €193.00 ($209.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €182.00 ($197.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.