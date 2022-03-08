Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.32

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 316028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

