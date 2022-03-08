51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 320,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in 51job by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after acquiring an additional 679,660 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in 51job by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after buying an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.