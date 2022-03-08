Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

LUNA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,321. The company has a market cap of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.