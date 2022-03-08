CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $328,100.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00.

CDNA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

