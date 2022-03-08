Zacks Investment Research Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Sell

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of BIGC traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,758. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.