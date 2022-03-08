Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 8,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. 2,401,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,632. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $120.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

