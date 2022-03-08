Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Sells $3,006,500.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,794. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

