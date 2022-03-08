TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Prologis by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 47,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

