TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,754. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

