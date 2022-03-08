Brokerages Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 million and the highest is $1.30 million. ProQR Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $9.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRQR. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 849,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 433,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

