United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will post $7.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.99 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 billion to $42.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

United Airlines stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,126,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462,919. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

