Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.17. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,275. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

