Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $292.81 or 0.00759286 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $562,489.44 and approximately $1,524.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.94 or 0.06658904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,551.28 or 0.99967072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046609 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WG0USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.