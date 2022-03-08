TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,830 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,805. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.