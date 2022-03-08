Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $269.31

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $269.31 and last traded at $272.62, with a volume of 245271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

