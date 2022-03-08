Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

