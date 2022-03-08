Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $418.06. 14,752,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

