Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 180,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,041 shares of company stock worth $589,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

SMP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 90,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

