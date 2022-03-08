Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. Unilever has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $8,190,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $320,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

