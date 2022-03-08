White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 970 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $10.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.20. The company had a trading volume of 317,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.20 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.