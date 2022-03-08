The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE PGR traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.76. 3,411,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Progressive by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

