CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2266 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRH to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 1,488,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. CRH has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CRH by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

