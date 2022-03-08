Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

