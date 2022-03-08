The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,843. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Progressive by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

