Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. 137,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,446. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,915,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter worth $32,000.

