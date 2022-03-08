$22.70 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to report $22.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.45 million to $23.00 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $21.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $119.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.04 million to $119.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.85 million, with estimates ranging from $141.38 million to $143.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $282,744.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 244,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.