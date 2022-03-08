HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,745.17. 215,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,308.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

