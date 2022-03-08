ZB Token (ZB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $431,122.00

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. ZB Token has a market cap of $72.62 million and approximately $431,122.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00104804 BTC.

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

