Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.62 and the highest is $6.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $7.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $524.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

