$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its position in Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.22. 1,984,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

