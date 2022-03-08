National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 1,202,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

