MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.74. 2,631,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $539.94.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

