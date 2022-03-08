DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $24.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.80 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in DermTech by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in DermTech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,492. The company has a market capitalization of $398.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52. DermTech has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $66.88.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

