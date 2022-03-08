Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inpixon by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95,036 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INPX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,640,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

