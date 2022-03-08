Short Interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Drops By 18.8%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NVIV traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,506. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

