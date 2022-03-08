Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Drops By 19.3%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 56,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,338. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 66,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

