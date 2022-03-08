iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,682,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,301,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

