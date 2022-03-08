Gateway Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $47.44. 32,907,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,762,652. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.