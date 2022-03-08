NFT Index Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,654.47 or 0.04290654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $75.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00104723 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.