The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will announce $18.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.03 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $83.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $89.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE BA traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,366,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,006. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

