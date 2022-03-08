Gateway Advisory LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

NYSE CHD traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $8,432,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,324 shares of company stock valued at $44,349,998. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

