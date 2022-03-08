Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $299.51 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

